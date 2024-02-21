Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) PT at $73.11

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.11.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

