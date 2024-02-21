Analysts Set Expectations for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

SITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $164.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

