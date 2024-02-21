Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $3.75

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

