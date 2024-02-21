Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT at $71.09

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.09.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axonics
Insider Transactions at Axonics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axonics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
Axonics Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -271.84 and a beta of 0.63. Axonics has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40.
About Axonics
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axonics
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.