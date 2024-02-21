Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT at $71.09

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,103,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,103,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axonics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -271.84 and a beta of 0.63. Axonics has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

