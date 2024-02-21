Analysts Offer Predictions for Fastly, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastly in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fastly’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fastly’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Fastly Stock Down 6.1 %

FSLY stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. Fastly has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $98,785.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $314,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,281,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,999,579.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,588 shares of company stock worth $6,844,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.