Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.160-1.360 EPS.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $193.13. 3,202,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.