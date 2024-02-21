Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71, Yahoo Finance reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.21.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

