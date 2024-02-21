Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $291.5 million-$294.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.4 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.06-0.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Shares of AMPL traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,592. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

