Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $291.5 – $294.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.38 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,158. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.45.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,622.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

