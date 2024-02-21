AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of AMETEK worth $68,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Get Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $175.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.