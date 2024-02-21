Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Increased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,273,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,857,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $396.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

