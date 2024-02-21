Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

