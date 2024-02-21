Ameren (AEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.