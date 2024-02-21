Ambev Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,505 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,198% compared to the average daily volume of 424 put options.

Ambev Trading Up 1.2 %

ABEV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,125,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Ambev by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 59,059,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,368,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 102.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 34,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,182 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

