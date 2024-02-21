Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of MO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,255. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

