Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.27, a PEG ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $42,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,826.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,895 shares of company stock worth $19,073,098. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,699 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

