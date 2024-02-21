Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

NYSE PINE opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.19 million, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 111,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 196,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

