ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALE

ALLETE Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ALE traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 165,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,473. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 65.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,376,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,336,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 263.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 395,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 287,088 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.