Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

Allegion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $76,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after acquiring an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Allegion by 1,033.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 321,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 293,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

