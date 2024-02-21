Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Down to $9.58

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $8.59. Alight shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 5,131,728 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

