Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Alight also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.72-0.77 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALIT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Alight alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALIT

Alight Stock Down 6.7 %

Insider Activity at Alight

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,269,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,688. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.