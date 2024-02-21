Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.27.

AC stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.77. 769,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,133. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Jon Turner acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.79 per share, with a total value of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

