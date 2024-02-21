Air Canada Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $5.08 Per Share (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Get Air Canada alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.96.

Air Canada Price Performance

Air Canada stock opened at C$17.89 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Jon Turner purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.