Aion (AION) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $38.90 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00111085 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006769 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

