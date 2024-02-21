Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as high as C$3.26. Aimia shares last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 105,216 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aimia from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
