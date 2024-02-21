Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as high as C$3.26. Aimia shares last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 105,216 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aimia from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$304.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

