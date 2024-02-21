Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Ciena Trading Down 2.6 %

CIEN opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

