AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.99. 13,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 17,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of AI Powered Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) by 253.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AI Powered Equity ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

