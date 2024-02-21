Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Holdings Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,182 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $51,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,753,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 205,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,827,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. 38,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

