Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 5,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 20,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.
Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.
