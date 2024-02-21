Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 40,885 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,885 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XOM opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $408.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.