Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 242,036 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,036 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.52% of HealthStream worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthStream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,361 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 635,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Trading Down 1.6 %

HSTM opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $821.50 million, a PE ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.12.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.