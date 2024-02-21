Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 182,077 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 182,077 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

