Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 156,284 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Insperity worth $28,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Insperity by 105.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Insperity by 573.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NSP opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,643,826. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,643,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,351,440. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

