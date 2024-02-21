Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 443.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 409,767 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Masco worth $26,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Masco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,215,000 after acquiring an additional 781,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,266,000 after buying an additional 282,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,875,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

