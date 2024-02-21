Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,266,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $28,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 294.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,198 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Infosys by 6.0% in the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 7,734,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,961,000 after acquiring an additional 440,400 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

