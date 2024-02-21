Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $31,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $5,407,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,778 shares of company stock worth $14,707,146. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,259.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $650.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,336.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,214.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,031.63.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

