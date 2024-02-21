Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $752.84 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $736.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,162 shares of company stock worth $7,123,851 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.