Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $32.21 Million Stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432,268 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.46% of TORM worth $32,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in TORM by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TORM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TORM by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TORM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TRMD opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. TORM plc has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

