Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,249,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,878 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.12% of Qudian worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Qudian by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Stock Down 0.8 %

QD stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $557.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.72. Qudian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 300.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

