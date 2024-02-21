Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,392 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.