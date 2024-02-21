Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 921 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MongoDB worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,184 shares of company stock worth $26,222,860 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $432.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.49 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.68.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

