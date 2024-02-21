Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 106,938 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

PAYX stock opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

