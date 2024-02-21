Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,112 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ingredion worth $23,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $272,842 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.86.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

