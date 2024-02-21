Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,776,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,924,195. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

