Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,537,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,207,602,000 after acquiring an additional 614,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.82. 3,590,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

