AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ABCL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $5.31 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbCellera Biologics
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.