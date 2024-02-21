AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 392.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $5.31 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

