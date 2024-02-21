98,050 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.46. 549,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

