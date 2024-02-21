89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 4.2% Higher

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.31. 409,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,222,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $965.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

