7,070 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,265. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.30 and a 12-month high of $315.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

