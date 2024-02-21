559 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $572.34. 1,412,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,229. The firm has a market cap of $247.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $597.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

